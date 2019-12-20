Syrian Army Liberated 4 More Villages In Greater Idlib. Militants Are On Run

southfront.org

Idlib militant groups’ defense in southern and eastern Idlib is collapsing.

On December 19, the Syrian Army kicked off the ground advance in the area liberating the village of Umm Jalal in southern Idlib.

On December 20, government troops liberated the area of Tal Al-Shaykh near Umm Jalal, and the villages of Al Shaera, Rabia, and Al Khuraiba in southeastern Idlib.

According to pro-government sources, government forces are aiming to liberate the town of Jarjanez, which is one of the key militant strong points east of the key town of Maarat al-Numan.

The situation is developing.

