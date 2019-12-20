Syrian Army Liberated 4 More Villages In Greater Idlib. Militants Are On Run

This post was originally published on this site

southfront.org

Donate

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

Syrian Air Force’s Su-22 fighter jet. IMAGE Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Idlib militant groups’ defense in southern and eastern Idlib is collapsing.

On December 19, the Syrian Army kicked off the ground advance in the area liberating the village of Umm Jalal in southern Idlib.

Syrian Army Liberated 4 More Villages In Greater Idlib. Militants Are On Run

Click to see the full-size image

On December 20, government troops liberated the area of Tal Al-Shaykh near Umm Jalal, and the villages of Al Shaera, Rabia, and Al Khuraiba in southeastern Idlib.

According to pro-government sources, government forces are aiming to liberate the town of Jarjanez, which is one of the key militant strong points east of the key town of Maarat al-Numan.

The situation is developing.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/syrian-army-liberated-4-more-villages-in-greater-idlib-militants-are-on-run/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments