Syrian Army Liberates Almost 2,000 sq/km, Pounds Terrorist-Bound Turkish Military Convoys
DAMASCUS – The Syrian army forces recaptured 458sq/km and 1,432sq/km of territories in Aleppo and Idlib, respectively, since the start of their operations against the terrorists in the two provinces on December 19. Only in the past 60 hours, the army troops and their allies have imposed control over 30 towns and villages in the important Jabal al-Zawiyeh region.
The Syrian army soldiers could liberate 5 new regions in Southern Idlib Tuesday night. In case of further advance in the region, the terrorists will be surrounded in Jabal al-Zawiyeh. The Syrian Army units continued their advances in Southern Idlib in Northwestern Syria on Tuesday.
“The Syrian Army retook the villages and regions of al-Rakaya, Tal al-Nar, Kafar Sajneh, al-Sheikh Mustafa and al-Naqir,” the London-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) said.
The Syrian Army resumed its military operations to the South of Idlib city after several days. The army troops have also liberated wide areas of neighboring Idlib province in northwestern Syria in recent weeks, moving to capture the crucial M-5 highway linking Aleppo and Damascus from al-Nusra terrorists.
In the meantime, the Syrian Arab Army’s artillery units heavily pounded the Turkish Army’s military terrorist-bound convoy in southern Idlib. The Turkish Army’s military convoy came under the Syrian Army’s artillery fire on al-Bareh-Kansafreh road in southern Idlib.
The Arabic-language media outlets reported that a Turkish Army combat tank was targeted and destroyed. There are no reports on the possible casualties of the Turkish Army. In a relevant development on February 19, the Turkish Army had sent around 300 military vehicles to its observation points in the Syrian province of Idlib.
According to Haberturk broadcaster, the military trucks, armored vehicles, and self-propelled guns are heading to the de-escalation zone, Haberturk reported. This deployment comes after Ankara performed strikes against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), claiming that Damascus allegedly violated a ceasefire after several Turkish servicemen died during the army’s attack at the observation point in Idlib.
The Syrian government, however, stated that the various armed factions in Idlib – the last stronghold of jihadists in the country – ignored the agreement, repeatedly attacking the military. According to Damascus, there are at least 70,000 terrorists in the rebel-controlled part of the province, with many of them belonging to the al-Nusra terrorist organization.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, known for his Neo-Ottoman imperialist tendencies, vowed to drive the Syrian forces from the de-escalation zone before the end of February, also threatening to launch a full-scale military offensive in all areas if Damascus attacks the Turkish Army.
from https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/02/syrian-army-liberates-almost-2000-sq-km-pounds-terrorist-bound-turkish-military-convoys/