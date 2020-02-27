Syrian Army Liberates Almost 2,000 sq/km, Pounds Terrorist-Bound Turkish Military Convoys

DAMASCUS – The Syrian army forces recaptured 458sq/km and 1,432sq/km of territories in Aleppo and Idlib, respectively, since the start of their operations against the terrorists in the two provinces on December 19. Only in the past 60 hours, the army troops and their allies have imposed control over 30 towns and villages in the important Jabal al-Zawiyeh region.

The Syrian army soldiers could liberate 5 new regions in Southern Idlib Tuesday night. In case of further advance in the region, the terrorists will be surrounded in Jabal al-Zawiyeh. The Syrian Army units continued their advances in Southern Idlib in Northwestern Syria on Tuesday.

“The Syrian Army retook the villages and regions of al-Rakaya, Tal al-Nar, Kafar Sajneh, al-Sheikh Mustafa and al-Naqir,” the London-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The Syrian Army resumed its military operations to the South of Idlib city after several days. The army troops have also liberated wide areas of neighboring Idlib province in northwestern Syria in recent weeks, moving to capture the crucial M-5 highway linking Aleppo and Damascus from al-Nusra terrorists.

In the meantime, the Syrian Arab Army’s artillery units heavily pounded the Turkish Army’s military terrorist-bound convoy in southern Idlib. The Turkish Army’s military convoy came under the Syrian Army’s artillery fire on al-Bareh-Kansafreh road in southern Idlib.