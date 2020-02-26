Syrian Army Liberates Kafar Aweed, Imposes Fire Control Of Al-Ghab Plain

southfront.org

Late on February 26, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated the town of Kafr Aweed, one of the main urban centers in the southern Idlib countryside.

The army imposed control of the town following several hours of heavy clashes with al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its Turkish-backed allies. Army units also secured the nearby towns of Sufuhon, Fleifel, Kafr Mous and Kawkabeh.

Kafr Aweed is located in the heart of the Shashabo mountainous region. From there, the army imposed fire control of the al-Ghab Plain in northwest Hama.

The SAA began advancing towards Kafr Aweed in the early morning, capturing the towns of Fatterah and Milaja to the southeast.

HTS and its allies are focusing on their attack on Saraqib city, ignoring all of the remaining areas in southern Idlib. The SAA’s elite units, the 25th Special Forces Division and the 4th Division, are leading the attack on these areas.

The remaining militants’ positions in the al-Ghab Plain and the Shashabo region will likely collapse within a few days if not hours. The army’s next target will be the Arba’een Mount, the highest region in southern Idlib.

