Syrian Army, Palestinian forces advance across southern Idlib: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds), managed to score a major advance across southern Idlib on Wednesday, as their forces captured dozens of towns and villages from the jihadist rebels.

The Syrian Arab Army’s large-scale advance across the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate resulted in the complete capture of the Shashabo Mountain, which is a part of the Al-Zawiya Mountain region.

Furthermore, the Syrian Arab Army’s advance put their forces within a small distance of seizing the entire Al-Zawiya Mountain region, which, if lost by the jihadist rebels, will be a major blow to the militants in the Idlib Governorate.

Below is one of the videos that was taken of the Syrian Arab Army and Liwaa Al-Quds after they captured the town of Deir Sonbol in southern Idlib.

