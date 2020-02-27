Syrian Army pushes deeper into central Idlib as jihadists put up little fight

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their rapid advance into central Idlib this evening, as their forces captured more ground in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of this northwestern Syrian governorate.

According to the latest report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Hawrat and its surrounding points after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) put up a little fight to defend the area.

The Syrian Arab Army is now pushing deeper into central Idlib in an effort to reach the southern part of the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

At the same time, the Syrian military forces in eastern Idlib are attempting to fend off another attack from the jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies, as they attempt to capture the strategic city of Saraqib along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

