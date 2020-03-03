Syrian Army reaches agreement with Daraa militants, operation officially ends

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reached an agreement with the remaining militants in the Daraa Governorate town of Sanamayn after 48hours of intense clashes.

According to a military source in Damascus, approximately 50 militants that were part of a Free Syrian Army (FSA) sleeper cell will be transported to northern Syria as part of the peace agreement.

The peace agreement was brokered by the Russian Armed Forces, who stepped in to mediate between the militants and Syrian Army.

On Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army began an operation in Sanamayn clear out the remaining militants that were holed up inside the town.

