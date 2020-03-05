almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has recaptured a T-90 tank that was lost during their Idlib-Aleppo campaign in February.

According to a field reporter inside the city of Saraqib, the Syrian Army recaptured the T-90 tank after the jihadist rebels abandoned the city on Monday.

In the video released on Wednesday, the tank can be seen near a home in Saraqib after the militants fled the city:

The T-90 that was captured by jihadists in Aleppo a few weeks ago has already been recaptured by the Syrian Army in Saraqeb. Seems the tank was too complex to operate for them so they returned it in working order. pic.twitter.com/2eUJqB1ak3 — Serge (@Zinvor) March 4, 2020

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ New video shows devastating Russian attack that ended the Turkish-backed offensive in Idlib

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-army-recaptures-t-90-tank-that-was-seized-by-jihadists-in-idlib-video/