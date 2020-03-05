Syrian Army recaptures T-90 tank that was seized by jihadists in Idlib: video

This post was originally published on this site

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has recaptured a T-90 tank that was lost during their Idlib-Aleppo campaign in February.

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

According to a field reporter inside the city of Saraqib, the Syrian Army recaptured the T-90 tank after the jihadist rebels abandoned the city on Monday.

In the video released on Wednesday, the tank can be seen near a home in Saraqib after the militants fled the city:

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ  New video shows devastating Russian attack that ended the Turkish-backed offensive in Idlib

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-army-recaptures-t-90-tank-that-was-seized-by-jihadists-in-idlib-video/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments