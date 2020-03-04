almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has retaken the initiative in southern Idlib after fending off a series of attacks from the Turkish-backed militants.

According to the latest report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army began their push towards the town of Sufahan, which is one of the last areas before Kafr ‘Awaid in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

The Syrian Arab Army is reportedly advancing north from their positions at the town of Hazarin, which is also located directly west of Kafr Nabl, a former militant stronghold.

Should the Syrian Army retake both Sufahan and Kafr ‘Awaid, they will have effectively reversed all of the militant gains that were made in southern Idlib since last Thursday.

Furthermore, the Syrian Army is now attacking the militant positions west of Saraqib after repelling two assaults by the National Liberation Front (NLF) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Russia uses electronic warfare against Turkish drones in Syria: media

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-army-retakes-initiative-in-southern-idlib-launches-new-attack/