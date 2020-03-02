Syrian Army retakes the large city of Saraqib in South Idlib

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), managed to retake the large city of Saraqib after a day-long battle with the jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants in eastern Idlib.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture Saraqib after they broke through the main line of defense for the militant forces.

According to a military source in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army is now combing through Saraqib once again and attempting to secure the entire city before the militants launch a counter-offensive.

The Syrian Arab Army lost the city of Saraqib last week following a big counter-offensive by the Turkish-backed militants, which was also backed by the Turkish Armed Forces.