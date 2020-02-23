Syrian Army scores late night advance in southeastern Idlib

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a late night advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, resulting in the capture of one town and several nearby points.

According to the latest report from the battlefield, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the town of Al-Naqeer near the jihadist stronghold of Kafr Sijnah after a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

Some preliminary reports from the Idlib Governorate claim the Syrian Arab Army has now captured Kafr Sijnah; however, this is still not confirmed by the military.

The Syrian Arab Army’s current priority in southeastern Idlib is to seize the last remaining areas under jihadist control in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region; these sites are located near the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4), which its capture is the main objective of their entire northwestern Syria campaign.

