Syrian Army, SDF foil Turkish-backed attack in northeast Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – A group of Turkish-backed militants attempted to infiltrate the defenses of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Tal Tamr countryside on Saturday, resulting in heavy clashes between the warring parties.

According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Turkish-backed militants attacked the defenses of the SDF and SAA near the town of Dardara; however, they were unsuccessful in infiltrating their positions.

At the same time, the Turkish-backed militants continued their attacks on the SDF and SAA defenses in northern Syria, striking a number of sites in the Manbij, ‘Ayn ‘Issa, and Tal Tamr areas.

These attacks by the Turkish-backed militants have become more prevalent over the past few weeks, as they respond to the Syrian Army’s offensives Idlib and Aleppo by launching their own operations in northeast Syria.

