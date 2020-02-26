Syrian Army Shells Turkish Convoy In Southern Idlib

southfront.org

On February 26, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) targeted a Turkish military convoy that was moving in southern Idlib with a barrage of rockets.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the convoy was struck while moving between the towns of Kansafra and al-Bara. According to the monitoring group, at least one Turkish military vehicle was destroyed in the rocket strike.

“No information about casualties has been received, thus far,” the SOHR’s report reads.

The attack on the Turkish convoy coincided with a series of intense Syrian and Russian airstrikes on the southern Idlib countryside.

The SAA is now advancing in southern Idlib. In the last 48 hours, the army liberated dozens of towns and villages in the region, including Kafr Nubul, a stronghold of Turkish-backed militants.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has not yet commented on the rocket strike. While the ministry acknowledges any casualties within 24 hours, losses in equipment are ignored in most cases.

