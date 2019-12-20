Syrian Army Shells Turkish Observation Post In Southeast Idlib

southfront.org

The Turkish military’s main observation post in southeast Idlib has been reportedly shelled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to several pro-opposition sources, Syrian artillery targeted the Turkish post near the town of al-Surman with several rounds in the morning of December 20.

The alleged incident came amid a large-scale military operation by the SAA in southeastern Idlib. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has not commented on this matter, so far.

Last month, RusVesna.ru shared aerial images revealing that radical militants have established a fortified position right next to al-Surman post. Later, al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) released a video showing its terrorists firing mortars from the Turkish post’s outskirt.

The SAA is now advancing towards al-Surman post from the eastern and southern directions. Soon, the post could be besieged by Syrian troops, similar to what happened with the Turkish observation post in the town of Murak in northern Hama earlier this year.

