Syrian Army Shells Turkish Post In Southern Idlib. Casualties Reported

Early on March 2, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shelled a Turkish post near the town of Qmenas in the southern Idlib countryside, according to opposition sources.

Idlib’s General Media Center said the army’s heavy artillery pounded the post repeatedly. In the shelling, several Turkish service members were injured.

Pro-opposition activists claimed that several Turkish military helicopters flew into Idlib to evacuate the injured service members. However, this has not been confirmed, so far.

Qmenas’ post was one of several positions established by the Turkish military around Idlib city last month, apparently without coordination with Russia. Howitzers and rocket launchers are reportedly deployed inside the post.

The SAA has killed more than 50 Turkish soldiers and officers, thus far. Earlier this week, 36 Turkish service members were killed in a series of Syrian airstrikes on southern Idlib.

If the reports of Turkish casualties are true, Turkey will likely intensify its artillery and drone strikes on Syrian troops in Greater Idlib.

