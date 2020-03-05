almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – For the third time in the last 12 hours, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has shot down a Turkish armed drone over the northwestern region of Syria.

According to the latest report from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian air defenses identified a Turkish drone approaching their positions, resulting in the downing of the unmanned aerial vehicle UAV).

The Syrian Arab Army has now shot down two Turkish drones in Idlib and one in the Governorate.

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-army-shoots-down-3rd-turkish-drone-in-northwest-syria/