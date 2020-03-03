Syrian Army shoots down another Turkish drone, air defenses target F-16

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has shot down another Turkish armed drone over northwestern Syria, today, after targeting the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with its air defense missiles.

According to a report from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army shot down the Turkish drone as it was approaching their positions near the strategic city of Saraqib.

This is the second drone to be shot down by the Syrian Army in the last two hours and the seventh drone to be shot down in the last two days.

In relevant development, the Syrian Arab Army was reported to have targeted a Turkish Air Force F-16 jet with its S-200 system in northwestern Syria.

According to Yusha Yuseef of Muraselon News, there was no confirmation on whether or not the missile hit its target.

Given the absence of information about the incident, it is very likely that the Turkish Air Force F-16 jet evaded the missile and returned safely to its airspace.

