Syrian Army shoots down large Turkish military drone in Idlib

An undated handout photo distributed by Syrian News Agency (SANA) on July 9, 2012 shows a missile being launched from a mobile platform during a live ammunitions exercise by Syrian air defence forces in an undisclosed location.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shot down a Turkish military drone that was traveling over the Dadekh area in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday.

“A unit of the army shot down a drone for the Turkish regime forces in the Dadekh region in the southeastern countryside of Idlib,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The Syrian Army had warned in a statement last Saturday that they would shoot down any unauthorized aircraft in their airspace.

The statement added that any aircraft that violates Syrian airspace will be treated as a “military target” and will be pursued and destroyed as soon as it penetrates the airspace.

The Syrian Army statement coincided with military operations carried out by army units in the western countryside of Aleppo and Idlib.

