Syrian Army shoots down Turkish drone in Idlib, 10th in 3 days: photo

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has shot down another Turkish military drone over the Idlib countryside, marking the tenth time in 72 hours that they have downed one of Turkey’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Turkish drone was identified as an Anka; it was shot down by the Syrian air defenses this evening.

Another Turkish Anka drone shot down by #SAA tonight.

Since the Syrian military deployed their air defense systems to the Idlib Governorate, they have been much more successful in thwarting the prevalent drone attacks from the Turkish Armed Forces.

Furthermore, Turkey has been forced to be more careful with their strikes, as they have lost several drones in the past few days.

