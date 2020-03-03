almasdarnews.com

An undated handout photo distributed by Syrian News Agency (SANA) on July 9, 2012 shows a missile being launched from a mobile platform during a live ammunitions exercise by Syrian air defence forces in an undisclosed location.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has shot down another Turkish military drone that was seen flying towards their positions in northwestern Syria this week.

According to Yusha Yuseef of Muraselon News, a Bayraktar drone was shot down by the Syrian Arab Army on Tuesday in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

The Syrian army shot down a Turkish Drone” #Bayraktar ” in the western countryside of Aleppo pic.twitter.com/T6HUAiHO6d — Yusha Yuseef (@MIG29_) March 3, 2020

The downing of the Turkish drone marks the sixth time in the last 48 hours that the Syrian Arab Army has downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Ankara.

At the same time, the Turkish military has shot down another Syrian aircraft, bringing the total of downed jets to three in the past 48 hours.

The Turkish military has effectively blocked Syrian aircraft from flying near their border, which would benefit the militant forces in Idlib, if not for the heavy strikes launched by the Russian Air Force.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Turkish-backed forces advance west of Saraqib as they attempt to cut SAA supply line

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-army-shoots-down-turkish-military-drone-in-western-aleppo-photos/