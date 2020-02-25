Syrian Army Shot Down Turkish Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle Over Eastern Idlib (Video)

southfront.org

On February 25, the Syrian Army shot down a unmanned combat aerial vehicle of the Turkish Air Force over eastern Idlib, according to a video released by Syrian media. The downed drone was identified as the TAI Anka, a family of unmanned aerial vehicles developed for the Turkish Armed Forces. The Turkish military likely used the UAV to support the ongoing advance on positions of the Syrian Army in the area of Nayrab.

