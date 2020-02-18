Syrian Army Stops US Military Patrol, Forces It To Turn Back (Photos)

southfront.org

A unit of the Syrian Army stopped a US military patrol in northeastern Syria and forced it to turn back. This was not the first time when Syrian government forces limited the US movement in the area. Over the past months, such incidents have become a general practice.

Syrian Arab Army officer denying US military patrol through a checkpoint in his area of operation in northern #Syria #Syrianarmy 🇸🇾please feel free to follow for daily Syrian Arab Army updates 🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/i69QrfSehM — Steele M (@SteeleSyAA) February 18, 2020

Earlier, several reports appeared that the US military blocked movements of the Russian Miltiary Police in northeast Syria. It probably forgot that this is the game for two sides.

#Syria #Qamishli

Lieutenant Colonel Samer – the leader of the Syrian Arab Army checkpoint in Khirbat Amo village

Will not allow the american occupation vehicles to pass, he & the people of Khirbat Amo & people of Albawaer Abo AlAsi promised themselves to kick out the occupation. pic.twitter.com/1scFymjU0K — /sg/ SOURIA GENERAL (@SyriaGeneral) February 18, 2020

