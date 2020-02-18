Syrian Army Stops US Military Patrol, Forces It To Turn Back (Photos)

This post was originally published on this site

southfront.org

Donate

Click to see the full-size image

A unit of the Syrian Army stopped a US military patrol in northeastern Syria and forced it to turn back. This was not the first time when Syrian government forces limited the US movement in the area. Over the past months, such incidents have become a general practice.

Earlier, several reports appeared that the US military blocked movements of the Russian Miltiary Police in northeast Syria. It probably forgot that this is the game for two sides.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/syrian-army-stops-us-military-patrol-forces-it-to-turn-back-photos/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments