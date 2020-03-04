almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – A new video has emerged showing the Syrian Arab Army targeting a Turkish drone near the city of Saraqib in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to the author of the video, the Syrian Arab Army was targeting a Turkish drone with their Russian-made BUK-M2 air defense system.

While it is not clear if they managed to hit the Turkish drone, it is known that the Syrian Arab Army has shot down ten unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces in the past four days.

The Syrian Arab Army has been steadily advancing around Saraqib since they retook the city on Monday.

They are now working to capture the towns of Afis and Nayrab in order to officially reverse all of the militant gains made over the last week.

[embedded content]

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Jihadists capture town in southern Idlib after launching new attack

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-army-targets-turkish-drone-with-russian-made-air-defense-system-video/