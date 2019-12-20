almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – A source from the military forces in southeastern Idlib told Al-Masdar News this afternoon that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is quickly approaching the large Turkish observation post in the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man District.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army has already established control over several towns, villages, and points in southeastern Idlib, putting their forces within a small distance of the Turkish observation post.

The military source added that the Syrian Army will likely do the same thing they did in Khan Sheikhoun, which is to advance around the observation post, but not engage the Turkish Armed Forces in the area.

The Syrian Army surrounded the Turkish observation post in Khan Sheikhoun, but due to an agreement between Ankara and Moscow, the armed forces were replaced by Russian military police.

It is not clear if the Turkish Army will remain in the area again, but the coming approach of the Syrian Army troops will likely prompt Ankara to issue a complaint to their Russian counterparts and then a demand that the government forces withdraw from all areas captured.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Russian Deputy PM arrives in Syria to meet with Assad about Port of Tartous

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-army-troops-approaching-turkish-base-in-southeastern-idlib-source/