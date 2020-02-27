Syrian Army uncovers large network of tunnels in southern Idlib: video

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large network of tunnels on Tuesday that belonged to the jihadist rebels in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), who filmed from the scene on Tuesday, the SAA uncovered this large network of tunnels after capturing the towns of Ma’arita, Sheikh Dames, and Ma’arat Tarmah in southern Idlib.

In the video released by SANA on Tuesday, they showed how the tunnels had a headquarters for the militant groups and military field hospitals for their wounded fighters.

These tunnels are rather prevalent in the Idlib Governorate, as similar networks were found in recently captured towns across northwestern Syria.

