Syrian Army Uncovers Loads Of Weapons, Including Guided Missiles, In Southern Region (Video)

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered loads of weapons and ammunition in recent search operations in the country’s southern region, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on February 27.

The operations apparently took place in areas previously held by militants in the governorates of Daraa and al-Quneitra.

The weapons uncovered by the army, included:

Four Russian-made Metis-M anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs);

A Soviet-made RPG-29 anti-tank rocket launchers along with several rounds;

A Soviet-made RPG-26 anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade;

A Czechoslovakian-made RPG-75 anti-tank weapon.

The SAA also found Turkish-made handguns, which were used to carry out assassinations in the region, according to the SANA.

Syria’s southern region witnessed dozens of small attacks over the last year. Most of the attacks were claimed by ISIS sleeper cells, especially in Daraa. The terrorist group, and others, are trying to ignite an insurgency in the south.

