Syrian Army Warns Against Airspace Violations

on Saturday, the Syrian Army warned that its air defences would shoot down any aircraft violating the country’s airspace.

“Any aircraft which violate Syria’s airspace will be treated as enemy military targets…They will be tracked immediately after detection and destroyed immediately after violating our airspace,” Syrian Armed Forces Command said in a press statement.

According to the military, air defence troops have received orders to defend the country’s airsapce “by all available means.”

Sources confirmed To Muraselon News that the Syrian warnings are directed directly to Turkey