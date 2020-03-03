almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) went behind enemy lines on Tuesday to save a pilot that was forced to eject from his aircraft.

According to a report from the 9th Storming Division, their forces slipped behind enemy lines in the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday to save one of the Syrian pilots that was shot down by the Turkish Air Force.

The operation would prove successful, as the Syrian Army’s 9th Storming Division slipped as far as 2 kilometers within enemy territory to bring the pilot to safety.

A video showing the 9th Division saving the pilot was released shortly after it was announced that the latter was recovered in the Idlib Governorate.

[embedded content]

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ US believes Russia, Turkey are close to ‘more extensive conflict’ in Syria

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-army-went-behind-enemy-lines-to-save-pilot-in-idlib/