Syrian Army will not withdraw from any areas captured in Idlib: source

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will not withdraw from any of the areas they have captured since the start of the new year, a military source told Al-Masdar this evening.

The Syrian military will retain their positions past the 2018 Sochi Agreement lines, despite Turkey’s demands that they immediate withdraw from the deescalation zone.

While Turkey repeatedly threatened to launch an operation to push back the Syrian military to the deescalation zone, they were ultimately unable to do so, as their allied militants on the ground struggled to regain territories they lost to the government forces.

For the Syrian military, the ceasefire agreement that was established between Russia and Turkey was a major victory for them, as it forces all militant groups to withdraw from the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

This agreement ultimately gives the Syrian government what they have wanted for the entire Idlib operation: control of the M-4 and M-5 highways.

