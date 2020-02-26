Syrian Army’s Gains In Southern Idlib During Past 48 Hours (Map Update)

southfront.org

Since February 23, the Syrian Army and its allies have liberated 2 dozens of villages from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other Turkish-backed groups in southern Idlib. This advance took place amid an intense fighting in Nayrab, and Turkish-backed forces forced the Syrian Army to retreat from this village. However, this cost the Turks and their proxies another chunk of southern Idlib.

