Syrian Army’s Gains In Southern Idlib During Past 48 Hours (Map Update)
This post was originally published on this site
southfront.org
Donate
Since February 23, the Syrian Army and its allies have liberated 2 dozens of villages from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other Turkish-backed groups in southern Idlib. This advance took place amid an intense fighting in Nayrab, and Turkish-backed forces forced the Syrian Army to retreat from this village. However, this cost the Turks and their proxies another chunk of southern Idlib.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/syrian-armys-gains-in-southern-idlib-during-past-48-hours-map-update/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this