Syrian Forces Liberated Southern Part Of Al-Ghab Plain (Map Update)

Units of rhe Syrian Army and its allies have libearted most of the southern part of the Idlib zone, including Ankawi, Kafr Awid, Safuhar, Shahmaz and many other villages, from Turkish-backed forces over the past 2 days. According to pro-government sources, Syrian troops are now preparing to storm the town of Kinsafarah controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

