Syrian Forces Retook Saraqib After Mighty Turkish Army Fled From Town: Reports

southfront.org

Early on March 2, units of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly the Tiger Forces) returned controlf of the town of Saraqib in eastern Idlib after the Turkish Army and its al-Qaeda allies had fled from the area, according to pro-government sources.

Saraqib was the biggest and the most important gain of the Turkish-led advance in Greater Idlib. If Turkish forces are not able to keep control over it, the declaration of the Turkish leadership about a devastating blow to the ‘Assad regime’ and a swift advance towards southwestern Aleppo and northern Hama are just empty words.

Meanwhile, Turkish state media accidentially released a video showing the real face of Turkish-backed “democratic fighters” – the great guys with ISIS insignias.

