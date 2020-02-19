Syrian missile defenses intercept rocket attack near Latakia — TV

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Syria’s missile defense forces are intercepting aerial targets near Jebla, a town close to the sea port of Latakia, the country’s state-run Suraya TV reported on Wednesday.

Russia’s Hmeymim air base is located not far from Jebla.

On February 3, several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), launched by militants from the northern Syrian de-escalation zone, attempted to attack the Russian base. Two of them were shot down.

Two days earlier, on February 1, airspace control equipment of the Russian base detected a cluster air target of UAVs, launched from militants-controlled territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone. The Russian reconciliation center later reported that “the base’s electronic warfare systems took over control of the UAVs and knocked them down by jamming their command-and-control systems.”

On January 16, air defense systems of the Russian air base also destroyed three UAVs, approaching the military facility from the northeast.

from https://tass.com/world/1122129