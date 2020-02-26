Syrian Missile, Rocket Strike Targets Turkish-Backed Militants Around Saraqib (Video)

southfront.org

Late on February 26, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a large-scale missile and rocket strike on Turkish-backed militants advancing towards Saraqib city in southern Idlib.

According to pro-government sources, the strike’s main target was Afis. The town was captured by al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the National Front for Liberation (NFL) a few hours ago.

The SAA reportedly launched three OTR-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missiles at militants’ equipment and gatherings around Saraqib. The army’s BM-30 Smerch heavy rocket launchers also targeted the city’s northern and northwestern outskirt.

Aside from the large-scale missile and rocket strike, intense Syrian and Russian airstrikes are now targeting Turkish-backed militants attacking Saraqib.

Saraqib city, which was liberated by the SAA earlier this month, links the Aleppo-Damascus highway, known as the M5, and the Aleppo-Lattakia highway, known as the M4.

The militants’ recent advance around Saraqib is a result of direct support by Turkey, which is providing armament and even fire support. SAA forces in the city are also suffering from many issues, like poor coordination and low morale.

