Syrian President denies taking hostile actions against Turkey

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said on Wednesady that his country has not taken any hostile action against Turkey.

Assad said, in statements with Russia 24 TV, “What hostile act has Syria done against Turkey? There are none. There are cases of marriage between Turks and Syrians, there are Turkish-Syrian families, there are common life interests, there is a historical convergence between cultures; therefore, it makes no sense that we have differences. ”

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan , said earlier today that “the Syrian regime has lost more than 3,200 of its elements since the launch of the Spring Shield.”

Erdogan stressed that “Turkey will not allow the blood of its martyrs to be wasted” and that it “will not leave the oppressed Syrian people alone”, according to the Turkish “Anatolia” agency.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense also announced the “downing of 3 fighters, 8 helicopters, 3 drones and destruction of 151 tanks, 52 rocket launchers, 47 artillery and 8 air defense platforms for the Syrian forces since the beginning of Operation Spring Shield.”

The Idlib Governorate has been experiencing violent battles for weeks, after armed men carried out a series of attacks targeting Syrian Army positions, which resulted in heavy fighting between the two sides.

