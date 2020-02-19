southfront.org

Donate

Late on February 19, the Syrian and Russian air defense forces foiled a new drone attack on the Hmeimim Air Base in southern Lattakia. According to Syrian state TV, several “aerial objects” were successfully intercepted by air-defense systems over the coastal governorate.

Pro-government sources reported that the attack was launched from Greater Idlib, claiming that “long-range” rockets were also used in the attack.

Greater Idlib is controlled by the al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and several other terrorist group. The Turkish military maintains a fairly large force in the northwestern Syrian region.

The failed attack on the Hmeimim Air Base is a perfect example of the threats posed by the remaining terrorists in Greater Idlib.

Last month, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies launched a large operation to clear the entire region. However, Ankara is now threatening the army with military action if the operation continues.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/syrian-russian-air-defense-forces-foil-drone-attack-on-hmeimim-air-base/