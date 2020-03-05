Syrian, Russian Warplanes Pound Militant Positions In Greater Idlib As Erdogan Lands In Moscow

southfront.org

On March 5, warplanes of the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) and the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) carried out a series of airstrikes on terrorist positions in Greater Idlib .

According to opposition sources, the airstrikes targeted many areas in the southern and southeastern Idlib countryside as well as in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

The intense airstrikes coincided with the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow, where is set to discuss the recent escalation in Greater Idlib face-to-face with President Vladimir Putin.

Before the meeting, Putin offered the Turkish President his condolences over the death of Turkish troops in Syria. The Russian President also noted that Syrian troops had likewise sustained losses.

“We must definitely discuss everything, the entire situation we have today, so that similar things […] never happen again and so that […] it does not destroy the Russian-Turkish relations, which we — and I know that you too — treat carefully and prize highly,” Putin said, according to the TASS news agency.

From his side, Erdogan said that the Russian-Turkish relations are still strong, emphasizing that the two countries should further develop their cooperation.

Turkey is actively supporting militants in Greater Idlib. Turkey’s support is not limited to arms supplies. Turkish artillery and combat drones are providing the militants with direct fire support.

Putin and Erdogan will hold a private meeting later to discuss the situation in Greater Idlib in details. The meeting could end with the declaration of a new ceasefire in the Syrian region, or even a full settlement agreement.

