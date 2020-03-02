southfront.org

Donate

March 2 appeared to be a bad day for Al-Qaeda supporters and a fan club of Turkish Sultan-in-Chief Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Syria’s Greater Idlib.

Units of the Syrian Army, supported by Hezbollah and the Russians, retook the town of Saraqib from Turkish-led forces in eastern Idlib. Then, the Russian military announced that Russian Military Police officers had deployed in the town.

After this, Syrian forces continued their advance on positions of al-Qaeda and Turkish forces west of Saraqib capturing the villages of Jawbas and Tamaba.

After losing of Jawbas and Tarnaba militants must withdraw from Dadikh and Kafr Battikh pic.twitter.com/QwQjE0fCDl — Military Advisor (@miladvisor) March 2, 2020

At the same time, Syrian forces repelled a Turkish-led attack on the village of Kafr Nabul in southern Idlib retaking several nearby points.

Something strange also happened on the Syrina-Turkish border. Some sources claim that a Turkish military drone crashed in the area, while pro-Turkish sources accuse the ‘Assad regime’ of a rocket attack.

Erdogan’s short victorious war appeared to be a disaster for the Turkish military that demonstrated its inability to defeat the Syrian Army at a low cost.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/syrian-troops-advance-west-of-saraqib-amid-lamentation-and-weeping-of-al-qaeda-supporters/