Syrian Troops Capture Weapon Depots And Tunnels Belonging To Militants In Hayan (Video, Photos)
southfront.org
The Syrian Army uncovered a number of weapon and ammunition depots and a network of tunnels abandoned by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other groups near the town of Hayyan in northwestern Aleppo.
from https://southfront.org/syrian-troops-capture-weapon-depots-and-tunnels-belonging-to-militants-in-hayan-video-photos/
