Syrian Troops Capture Weapon Depots And Tunnels Belonging To Militants In Hayan (Video, Photos)

[embedded content]

The Syrian Army uncovered a number of weapon and ammunition depots and a network of tunnels abandoned by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other groups near the town of Hayyan in northwestern Aleppo.

