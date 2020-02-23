Syrian Troops Capture Weapon Depots And Tunnels Belonging To Militants In Hayan (Video, Photos)

The Syrian Army uncovered a number of weapon and ammunition depots and a network of tunnels abandoned by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other groups near the town of Hayyan in northwestern Aleppo.

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

