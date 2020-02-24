Syrian Troops In Recently Liberated Town Of Kafr Sajnah (Video)

southfront.org

Syrian troops have been filmed in the town of Kafr Sajnah in southern Idlib. Kafr Sajnah is one of the settlements that have been recently liberated by government forces from radical militants.

The Syrian Army and its allies resumed offensive operations in the area on February 23. Since then, they have captured almost a dozen of settlements and positions.

