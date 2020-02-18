Syrian Troops Liberated Over 2,000km In Greater Idlib Since December 19, 2019 (Map Update)

southfront.org

Donate

Syrian government forces have liberated over 2,000km2 from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other radical groups in Greater Idlib since December 19, 2019. Approximately 1,287km2 were liberated in the province of Idlib, while 763km2 – in the province of Aleppo.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/syrian-troops-liberated-over-2000km-in-greater-idlib-since-december-19-2019-map-update/