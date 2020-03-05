southfront.org

Units of the Syrian Army and Iranian-backed forces have recaptured the village of Sheikh Aqil and the nearby hill of Raqim in western Aleppo from Turkish-backed al-Qaeda militants.

These areas were captured by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the National Front for Liberation on March 4 evening. The attack supported by the Turkish Armed Forces forced Syrian government troops to retreat to the eastern vicinity of Sheikh Aqil. On March 5 morning, pro-government forces, supported by the Russian air power, launched own attack in the area taking control of all lost positions.

from https://southfront.org/syrian-troops-recapture-sheikh-aqil-from-turkish-backed-al-qaeda-militants-map-update/