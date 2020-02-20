Syrian Warplanes Pound Turkish Post In Southern Idlib. Casualties Reported (Video)

southfront.org

Warplanes of the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) have carried out a series of airstrikes on the outskirt of a Turkish “observation post” in southern Idlib countryside, the Step News Agency reported on February 20.

According to the pro-opposition news agency, the targeted post is located near Qaminas. The town is only 3 km to the northwest of al-Nayrab, which is now being attacked by Turkish-backed forces.

“Initial reports indicate that personnel of the Turkish military were injured,” the agency said in a short press release.

Oppositions sources shared a video showing one of the Syrian airstrikes which targeted the Turkish “observation post” near Qaminas.

The airstrikes were most likely a response to the ongoing Turkish-backed attack. Militants of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the National Front for Liberation (NFL) are leading the ground offensive, while the Turkish artillery is providing fire support.

Heavy clashes are still taking place around al-Nayrab. Pro-government sources are claiming that most of the attackers have been neutralized by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). However, this is yet to be confirmed.

