southfront.org

Donate

The T-122 Sakarya multiple launch rocket system is a Turkish variant of the Soviet-developed BM-21 Grad system. Currently, the Turkish Armed Forces are employing this system to target positions of the Syrian Army in Greater Idlib in the framework of Operation Spring Shield.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/t-122-sakarya-multiple-launch-rocket-system-infographics/