T-155 Firtina 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer (Infographics)
This post was originally published on this site
southfront.org
Donate
The T-155 Firtina is a Turkish 155 mm self-propelled howitzer developed on the basis of the K9 Thunder that was developed by South Korea’s Samsung Techwin. T-155 Firtina howitzers are the core of the Turkish artillery force employed for operations in Syria.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Donate
from https://southfront.org/t-155-firtina-155mm-self-propelled-howitzer-infographics/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this