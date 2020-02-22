T-155 Firtina 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer (Infographics)

southfront.org

The T-155 Firtina is a Turkish 155 mm self-propelled howitzer developed on the basis of the K9 Thunder that was developed by South Korea’s Samsung Techwin. T-155 Firtina howitzers are the core of the Turkish artillery force employed for operations in Syria.

from https://southfront.org/t-155-firtina-155mm-self-propelled-howitzer-infographics/

