TAI Anka Multi-Role Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Infographics)

The TAI Anka is a family of unmanned aerial vehicles developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries for requirements of the Turkish Armed Forces. Currently, the Turkish military is actively employing the Anka-S version of the UAV for strikes on the Syrian Army in the region of Greater Idlib.

