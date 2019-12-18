Photo:English: Nikolayevskaya street and hotel “Continental” in Kiev, Russian Empire (now Ukraine).Print no. “8978”. Title from the Detroit Publishing Co., catalogue J–foreign section, Detroit, Mich. : Detroit Publishing Company, 1905. Image with additional color processing.Datebetween 1890 and 1905Source

Original image: Photochrom print (color photo lithograph)

Reproduction number: LC-DIG-ppmsc-03824 from Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, Photochrom Prints Collection

Reproduction by Photoglob AG, Zürich, Switzerland or Detroit Publishing Company, Detroit, Michigan

AuthorUnknown

Permission

(Reusing this file)”Photographs in this collection were published before 1923 and are therefore in the public domain.”

http://JohnBatchelorShow.com/contact

http://JohnBatchelorShow.com/schedules

Twitter: @BatchelorShow

Tales of the New Cold War: 2 of 2: The Kremlin and Kiev watch the impeachment. Stephen F. Cohen @NYU @Princeton eastwestaccord.com.

https://s.wsj.net/public/resources/documents/Letter-from-President-Trump-20191217.pdf?mod=article_inline