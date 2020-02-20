Talk:Maidan snipers/Suspects
This post was originally published on this site
Volodymyr Parasyuk
|← Older revision
|Revision as of 18:52, 18 February 2020
|Line 126:
|Line 126:
|
* [https://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/6254959 Ex SBU officer says that deputy Parasyuk personally participated in the shootings on the “Maidan”] – ”TASS”, March 25, 2019
|
* [https://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/6254959 Ex SBU officer says that deputy Parasyuk personally participated in the shootings on the “Maidan”] – ”TASS”, March 25, 2019
|
*:”“I was acquainted with him, he [Parasyuk] was the commander of the Dnipro company, and I was the senior officer of the SBU task force. We met at events and, of course, he talked about the“ Maidan, ”Prozorov said, answering journalists’ questions. He said that he was involved in the supply of weapons [on the “Maidan”] and that the blood of many of those killed was on his hands. ” “But these are his words,” Prozorov stressed.
|
*:”“I was acquainted with him, he [Parasyuk] was the commander of the Dnipro company, and I was the senior officer of the SBU task force. We met at events and, of course, he talked about the“ Maidan, ”Prozorov said, answering journalists’ questions. He said that he was involved in the supply of weapons [on the “Maidan”] and that the blood of many of those killed was on his hands. ” “But these are his words,” Prozorov stressed.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|
=== Aid to Arsen Avakov? ===
|
=== Aid to Arsen Avakov? ===
LikeThanks! You've already liked this