Talk:Maidan snipers/Suspects

Volodymyr Parasyuk

* [https://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/6254959 Ex SBU officer says that deputy Parasyuk personally participated in the shootings on the “Maidan”] – ”TASS”, March 25, 2019
 
*:”“I was acquainted with him, he [Parasyuk] was the commander of the Dnipro company, and I was the senior officer of the SBU task force. We met at events and, of course, he talked about the“ Maidan, ”Prozorov said, answering journalists’ questions. He said that he was involved in the supply of weapons [on the “Maidan”] and that the blood of many of those killed was on his hands. ” “But these are his words,” Prozorov stressed.
* [https://strana.ua/news/250376-kto-ubival-ljudej-na-majdane-20-fevralja-2014-hoda-dokumenty-sledstvija.html Who started the massacre on the Maidan. ”Strana” publishes a list of 34 members of the “Parasyuk group”] – ”Strana.ua”, February 18, 2020
*:””There was a group of 28 heroes who were on the third floor of the conservatory on February 20, 2014 – they had six hunting rifles and several small-caliber ones. Together with Zinovy ​​Parasyuk and Vladimir Parasyuk, Ivan Bubenchik. This group had the courage to return fire at the Berkut “The Golden Eagle” began to run as a result of the shootout on February 20. The history of Ukraine went along a new route, “Butusov wrote.
*:”At the same time, no evidence was given that it was precisely “return fire”.
*:”On the contrary, in the same testimony, Lipova clearly said that no shooting was carried out by law enforcement officers then. That is, it was not a return fire. On the contrary – provocative.
   
 
=== Aid to Arsen Avakov? ===
  
=== Aid to Arsen Avakov? ===
