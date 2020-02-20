Talk:Maidan snipers/Suspects

*:”“I was acquainted with him, he [Parasyuk] was the commander of the Dnipro company, and I was the senior officer of the SBU task force. We met at events and, of course, he talked about the“ Maidan, ”Prozorov said, answering journalists’ questions. He said that he was involved in the supply of weapons [on the “Maidan”] and that the blood of many of those killed was on his hands. ” “But these are his words,” Prozorov stressed.

*:”“I was acquainted with him, he [Parasyuk] was the commander of the Dnipro company, and I was the senior officer of the SBU task force. We met at events and, of course, he talked about the“ Maidan, ”Prozorov said, answering journalists’ questions. He said that he was involved in the supply of weapons [on the “Maidan”] and that the blood of many of those killed was on his hands. ” “But these are his words,” Prozorov stressed.