Talks bring Russia and Ukraine closer to final decision on gas contract — minister

BERLIN, December 19. /TASS/. Berlin talks on gas contract have brought Russia and Ukraine closer to a final decision, Ukrainian Energy Minister Alexey Orzhel told a press conference on Thursday.

“We have qualitatively worked on the final decision which brings us closer to signing a final document,” Orzhel said. He expressed hope that the sides will soon achieve positive results.

The Ukrainian minister also thanked organizers of the meeting in Berlin.

from https://tass.com/economy/1101561