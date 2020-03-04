Tanker with Russian oil for Belarus arrives in Klaipeda

MINSK, March 4. /TASS/. The first tanker with Russian oil purchased by Belarus from traders has arrived in the port of Klaipeda, Lithuania, press secretary of Belneftekhim holding Alexander Tishchenko told reporters on Wednesday.

“The first of two tankers has already arrived in Klaipeda port; it will be set for unloading in the evening. Deliveries to Belarus [to Naftan company — TASS] by rail will begin tomorrow, on March 5,” the press secretary said.

The port of Klaipeda confirmed arrival of the vessel to TASS. “The tanker Front Ocelot flying the flag of the Marshall Islands delivered an oil batch with the volume of about 80,000 tonnes. The feedstock will be taken by the terminal of Klaipedos Nafta,” spokesman of the port Nijole Dvarionaite said.