TASS posts first video of Russia’s latest Borei-A nuclear-powered sub

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Russian news agency TASS posted the first video of the country’s latest Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic fourth-generation nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Knyaz Vladimir built at the Sevmash Shipyard.

TASS has issued a material on the Sevmash Shipyard’s 80th anniversary that will be celebrated on December 21. It includes a video made by TASS correspondents that shows the aerial footage of the latest nuclear sub (the sub is seen at 2:54 of the footage), which the Shipyard intends to deliver to the Navy this year. The footage also depicts the Sevmash territory, the water area around it and also the Northern Fleet’s Belomorsk naval base, the home station for the world’s largest Project 941 Akula-class strategic heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying underwater cruiser Dmitry Donskoi. On the eve of the jubilee, the Shipyard’s staff told TASS the history of establishing the giant northern Shipyard whose territory is six times the size of the Vatican, that of the record construction of ships and of the golden age of shipbuilding.

The delivery of the cutting-edge Borei-A-class strategic nuclear sub Knyaz Vladimir to the Navy will be a major event for the Shipyard in the jubilee year. The submarine successfully test-fired a seaborne Bulava ballistic missile during its state trials in October. As Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS, over the period of its operation, the Shipyard has built 132 nuclear-powered vessels or more than a half of the nuclear-powered fleet of the Soviet Union and Russia. “Today the Shipyard is one of the country’s advanced and most ambitious shipbuilding enterprises. We were the pioneers in developing some areas in nuclear-powered vessels’ construction. Sevmash, which is the home for the first domestic nuclear-powered submarine, even today has no rivals in this sphere among Russian enterprises. It is the place where a strong shipbuilding school has been created, which allows us to address the tasks, which no other Russian shipyard can cope with,” he said. The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser and represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy. Compared to the first three Borei-class submarines — the Yuri Dolgoruky, the Alexander Nevsky and the Vladimir Monomakh — the Knyaz Vladimir is less noisy and features improved maneuvering, depth and armament control systems.

